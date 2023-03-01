Popular Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, has wowed fashion lovers online with a video of her ankara look

The veteran movie star draped her beautiful physique in a black and gray ankara two-piece

In other asoebi fashion news, one wedding guest recently earned applause over her classy and modest outfit

Chioma Akpotha is one Nollywood actress who is gradually owning the classy lane when it comes her sense of style.

A video of the beautiful Nollywood actress recently surfaced on social media in which she sported an ankara outfit.

Photos of the Nollywood star. Credit: @beccaneedlesnstitches

Source: Instagram

The grey and black look featured a peplum top with long bell sleeves and a pencil maxi skirt.

Her sass and attitude in the video as she modelled the dress seems to have impressed a lot of fashionistas.

Check out the video below:

Fans compliment Chioma Akpotha's ankara look

saadat_esemjay:

"I love the attitude that came with the dress."

ebonyrising:

"She's a late bloomer and blooming the blaze out of fashion, beauty and class. Love it for her❤️"

houseofdebooqs:

"Finally a style for us wey no dey wear corset! Make I save am!"

mmz_so:

"It’s the attitude for me."

bucklesmemoirs:

"Chioma is a sabi girl....no cap"

neynahnuka:

"This outfit is just for her, ..ATE and left no crumbs gorgeous!"

