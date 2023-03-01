Big Brother Naija reality star, Mercy Eke, has taken to social media to mark the start of the new month

The top brand influencer shared photos from her bridal-themed photoshoot which saw her in a regal dress

Meanwhile, fellow Pepper Dem star, Diane Russet has shared photos in honour of her birthday

While many Nigerians continue to bemoan the outcome of the presidential election, Mercy Eke is remaining optimistic about the new month.

The Big Brother Naija reality star recently took to her Instagram page to celebrate the month of March.

Photos of Mercy. Credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

She recently took to her Instagram page to share some photos of herself looking bridal in a regal dress.

In the photos, she sported a bedazzled lowcut sheer and silver dress with a ruffle white train.

She wore her hair in a center parting low bun and carrying a beautiful bouquet in her hands.

Sharing the photos, she wrote:

"A new month has come to take back all the negativity from the previous month and shower you with all the positivity in this world to make your life more wonderful than ever. Happy new month."

Birthday glam: BBNaija star Diane marks new age in shimmery silver ensemble

Diane Russet has taken to social media to share some new photos from her birthday shoot in which she looked like a million bucks!

The Big Brother Naija star and film producer turned a year older on March 1, and she marked it in style.

In the photos shared, she rocked a beautiful silver and white dress with a choker neckpiece, posing against a wall and mirror background.

The look, designed by Xtrabrides Lagos, featured flower-embellished off-shoulder sleeves with a plunging neckline and a floor-length train.

"King of fashion for a reason": Toyin Lawani begins birthday festivities with 2 jaw-dropping looks

If you think Toyin Lawani's 40th birthday was a memorable one filled with head-turning looks, you might want to brace yourself.

The talented fashion designer turned a year older on Wednesday, March 1, and has begun the social media celebrations with photos.

As is customary with the designer, she held a birthday shoot and has begun to release photos. The mother of three took to her Instagram page to share photos.

Source: Legit.ng