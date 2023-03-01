Popular fashion mogul, Toyin Lawani, has taken to social media to celebrate her new age in grand style

The Tiannah's Empire boss turned 41 on Wednesday, March 1, and in classic Tiannah style, has shared some dramatic looks

In other birthday news, Big Brother Naija star, Diane Russet, has taken to Instagram to mark her new age

If you think Toyin Lawani's 40th birthday was a memorable one filled with head-turning looks then you might want to brace yourself.

The talented fashion designer turned a year older on Wednesday, March 1, and has began the social media celebrations with photos.

Photos of Toyin. Credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

As is customary with the designer, she held a birthday shoot and has begun to release photos.

The mother of three took to her Instagram page to share photos.

Check out the photos below:

Skull angel

For her first look, she donned a mini dress heavily embellished.

The sleeves had feather details and the flounce of the petal-designed flounce was covered in white face masks. She finished off the look with a crystal-like headpiece and white boots.

Hot like a pot

The designer went for the full dramatic effect with this second looks.

She donned a dress designed like a locally welded pot with multiple spoons making the bust of the look. For her head, she wore a pot-like headpiece with 'king' written on it.

