A fashion house recently unveiled one of the wedding dress design and a video has gone viral

In the trending clip, the beautiful model poses for some shots in the long-sleeved beaded dress wit a detachable overskirt

Many fashion lovers who saw the look took to the comment section to gush over the beauty

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

While many brides are becoming expressive through their wedding dresses, and with this continues the trend of revealing looks.

However, one designer, Luxe By Ire recently wowed many fashion lovers with a modest design.

Photos of the wedding dress. Credit:@luxebyire

Source: Instagram

The 2-in-1 dress featured bead-embellished long sleeves, a regal v-neck design and a detachable overskirt which gives the dress a different look once added or removed.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Internet users compliment wedding dress design

mimiejacobz:

"I've seen my wedding dress,let me wait for the husband."

nifemiruby:

"Properly covered up. I love it."

comelychy:

"This is the most beautiful thing I have seen today on social media. God when?"

derinscitytrends:

"Thank goodness bride are now covering up again. She is so beautiful. "

obiiokafor1:

"My breath was swept away "

stacyuchechris:

"So simple yet so divine❤️."

joi_edmonds:

"This is absolutely stunning ❤️"

Wedding fashion: Lady's beautiful 2-in-1 bridal look leaves internet users in awe

The era of 2-in-1 wedding dresses appears far from over as more brides continue to jump on the trend.

Yet another video has emerged on social media, which sees a bride glowing in her beautiful transformer wedding dress.

The look designed by Dauda Deebest Damilola, featured a satin flounce which, once removed, reveals a gorgeous jumpsuit.

Bride receives N4.8m, iPhone 14, and Jimmy Choo heels on wedding day; video stir reactions

A gorgeous Ghanaian bride received €10,000 (N4.8 million) and luxurious gifts during her wedding in a video that has garnered reactions from social media users.

In the short clip spotted by Legit.ng, the bride receives the cash, an iPhone 14 pro max, and Jimmy Choo heels from a man in a fine suit.

The bride was set to walk down the aisle as she appeared in the clip donning her wedding gown with a bare neck. She wore a glittering tiara to complement her look.

Source: Legit.ng