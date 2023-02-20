Fashion brand, Sinéad O'Dwyer, recently had their AW23 fashion show and a video has gone viral

The London-based designer Sinead selected a cast of diverse models ranging from plus size women to physically challenged models

The video which has since gone viral has sparked mixed reactions among internet users

While a lot of people are hear for inclusivity in the fashion space, it appears Sinéad O'Dwyer's recent fashion show has left some people unimpressed.

Photos of some models. Credit: @tianweizhang

Source: Instagram

The London-based fashion brand selected a cast of diverse models to showcase its design.

The video opens up with a pregnant woman strutting down the runway showing off her baby bump.

Then a model on an wheelchair modelling a pink ensemble. What follows is a mix of plus size models including a Hijab-wearing woman.

Check out the video below:

Mixed reactions trail video of diverse models on runway

cybrgalien:

"I love it but I wish some of em would put more effort in their walking!"

loveconstance_:

"It’s great that they’re all body shaped but they could have chosen people who know how to actually use a runway, they look like they don’t give a fvck to be there. They’re walks are what I see on the street."

c.vlty:

"we need more inclusivity like this in the fashion space!"

thequeen_esther:

"I’m here for the diversity but there should be a standard for talent."

etm_04:

"What's the point of modeling if you're gonna walk like you don't wanna be there. Inclusivity is wonderful but at least have standards like what was that walk they were doing 0/10."

kiko_pereira_:

"So busy trying to include everyone that they forgot that modeling is a profession and you actually need to know how to walk."

alexandracourson:

"Ok 1. Thé pregnant model did it RIGHT! I wish tat had been an option when I was preggo! I barely did any work after the third month bc I didn’t have options! 2. I LOVE the diversity. 3. If you’re going to go for a diverse body ripe and model, you have to prepare these girls to SLAY. There’s going to be a ton of shade thrown at this in either case but a little more prep could have saved a bunch of headache. They had a fabulous idea but the point will be lost in the PR because of the execution."

