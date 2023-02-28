Popular Nigerian singer, Tems, has shown that when it comes to fashion and style, she plies a unique lane

From baggy pants to fitted dresses, Tems's style is as deliciously unpredictable as her music

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the impressive times she slayed in gowns

Tems has been ruling the music scene for the past few years and with winning her first Grammy in 2023, things can only get better from here.

Photos of Tems. Credit: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, her sense of style which featured baggy pants and shirts appears to have morphed into more fitted looks.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at seven times the singer rocked gowns.

Check them out below:

Look 1

For her special night at the Grammys, the curvaceous beauty draped her curves in a golden yellow dress reportedly from Vivienne Westwood.

The look featured a draped neckline with a corset bodice and a draping around the lower part of the dress.

Look 2

The Free Mind hitmaker draped her jaw-dropping curves in a beautiful cutout dress that showed off her midsection. She struck different poses for the camera.

The dress which is from the Columbian fashion brand, Maygel Coronel, retails for £480 which is about N268,529, according to Koibirds.

Look 3

For Christmas, Tems was an angel in a gorgeous simple midi dress.

The slip dress featured a cowl neckline with furry embellishments on the shoulder.

She paired it with a cute Santa Claus headband.

Look 4

Here, she rocked a body-hugging black dress with cutout sleeves.

The form-fitting maxi dress featured a high neckline and a side opening baring her leg.

Look 5

The Nigerian singer donned a black low-cut dress with a dramatic opening in the front which flattered her buzzworthy curves in all the right places.

She wore her hair in an updo and accessorised with a simple necklace and studded earrings.

Look 6

Here, she turned up the heat in a halter neck maxi dress with a plunging neckline.

The look featured a backless design and showed off her curves in a daring style.

Look 7

In the photos which she posted on her official Instagram and Twitter accounts, the Rebel singer posed in a long-sleeved figure-hugging maxi dress.

The stunning white number featured a high neck and backless cut which flattered her curvaceous body.

The singer sure knows how to pull off head-turning looks in gowns!

