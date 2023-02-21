Popular Yoruba movie actress, Tayo Odueke, took to her Instagram page to celebrate her birthday

The actress turned a year older on Tuesday, February 21, and shared some new photos

In one of the photos, Odueke looked like a regal princess in a tiered ruffle pink ballgown with black lace infusion

Birthdays are special and for Sindodo Tayo, marking it in a fashionable style is a given.

The popular Yoruba film star and brand influencer, whose real name is Tayo Odueke, marked a new age on Tuesday, February 21.

Photos of Tayo in her birthday looks. Credit: @sindodotayo

Source: Instagram

In honour of her birthday, the actress took to her Instagram page to celebrate with gorgeous photos from her birthday shoot.

In the photos, she sported three fabulous looks.

See below:

Tayo Odueke in black

For the first look, she rocked a two-piece black ensemble featuring gold trimmings and appliques around the bust area.

The outfit, which comprised a high-low dress shirt paired with a maxi skirt, gave her a rich aunty look, especially with her Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala-inspired headwrap.

The princess look

For her second look, Tayo opted for a regal princess look.

Here, she sported a tiered ruffle pink ballgown with black lace infusion. With her hair packed in a high bun, she paired the look with a soft glam makeup.

The Cardi B inspired look

It appears Cardi B's 2023 Grammy outfit won the hearts of several Nigerian celebrities, including Tayo.

Here, she opted for a green version of the look, a replication expertly done by celebrity designer, CEO Luminee.

