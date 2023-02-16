American record producer, Pharrell Williams, has joined the fashion powerhouse, Louis Vuitton

The artist who is also a fashion designer has officially become the Men's creative director

According to the brand's statement, Williams will debut his first collection in June during Men's Fashion Week in Paris

Grammy-winning producer, rapper, singer and songwriter, Pharrell Williams has officially become the new menswear creative director for Louis Vuitton.

The announcement was made on social media, in which the label described Williams as 'a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion'.

Photos of Pharrell Williams and Virgil Abloh. Credit: @louisvuitton, @virgilabloh

Source: Instagram

In the statement, the chairman and CEO of the fashion brand, Pietro Beccari said:

“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

See the post below:

This comes over a year after the death of high-profile designer Virgil Abloh in 2021, who previously held the Louis Vuitton role.

Pharrell Williams as a fashion designer

Williams' first collection for the label will be shown at the Men's Fashion Week in Paris in June. This is not the rapper's first business in fashion.

In 2005, Williams partnered with Japanese fashion icon, Nigo, to create the streetwear brands Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream footwear.

In 2008, Williams co-designed a series of eyewear and jewellery for Louis Vuitton

Virgil Abloh dies at age 41

Virgil Abloh, an American fashion designer and entrepreneur passed away as a result of cancer on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Abloh who before making history as Louis Vuitton's first Black artistic director, founded the cultish streetwear label Off-White, had been battling with cancer for two years, a statement on his official Instagram page reveals.

Survived by his wife, two kids, a sister and parents, Abloh was the founder and CEO of luxury clothing brand, Off-White.

