Millions of people across the world celebrated love on Valentine's Day, February 14

In Nigeria, celebrities took to their social media pages to share new photos from their Valentine's shoot

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how ten fashionista celebrities slayed their love-themed looks

Valentine's Day, February 14, is a day for celebrating love and for several Nigerian celebrities, it is the perfect opportunity to play dress up.

From Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde to BBNaija star, Phyna, the stars made sure to mesmerise their fans with luscious looks, mostly in red.

Photos of some Valentine's Day celebrity fashion. Credit: @realomosexy, @uchemontana, @unusualphyna, @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng gathers ten beautiful Valentine's looks rocked by some Nigerian stars.

Check them out below:

1. Queen Naomi

The mother-of-one shared photos rocking a structured draped look with sheer detailing.

The look designed by CEO Luminee shares a striking resemblance with what Cardi B wore to the 2023 Grammy Awards.

2. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

The veteran Nollywood actress used this opportunity to remind fans that when it comes to serving hot looks, she still got it.

She posed for an outdoor shoot draping her curves in a wrap top and skirt with a flying train.

3. Phyna

The 2022 Big Brother Naija winner turned up the heat in this mini dress number.

The look featured dramatic sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, a corset bodice and an embellished skirt.

4. Anita Joseph

The Nollywood actress and brand influencer shared a powerful photo with her beau, MC Fish.

She rocked a stunning black and sheer dress with a flowing train.

5. Cee Cee

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share some new photos of her dressed in a regal red gown.

The long-sleeved dress featured sheer and lace detailing with a luscious tulle flounce making the lower part of the dress.

6. Bella Okagbue

The Big Brother Naija star shared some powerful snaps from her Valentine's shoot.

She rocked a maxi slip dress in white, sporting an afro hairstyle adorned with flowers and surrounded by candles and roses.

7. Lilian Afegbai

The beautiful screen goddess posed for some studio shots dressed in a gorgeous red midi dress.

The sleeves featured embellished feather cuffs and hems.

8. Uche Nwaefuna

The talented actress opted for a black look for her Valentine's shoot.

She rocked a mono-sleeve look with a high neck and a flowing train.

9. Toyin Lawani

The mother of three took to her Instagram page to share her latest creation in honour of the day of love.

She sported a strapless sweetheart necklined bodysuit which is only revealed after she takes off the heart-shaped detachable skirt.

10. Beauty

The BBNaija star and ex-beauty queen went blond for Valentine's Day.

She sported a bralette over a long skirt with a side opening. Beauty posed for the shoot in a car with red seats and flowers.

