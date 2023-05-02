Janelle Monae wore a jaw-dropping 3-in-1 outfit to the 2023 Met Gala that transformed throughout the night

Her bold outfit sparked conversation online, with many people questioning the rationale for the look

In other Met Gala news, Serena Williams debuted her second pregnancy at the prestigious event

The 2023 Met Gala delivered a night of glitz and glamour with numerous fashion moments.

One of the highlights witnessed was singer/actress Janelle Monae's moment on the red carpet, which has got a lot of tongues wagging.

Photos of Janelle. Credit: @janellemonae, @eentertainment

Source: Instagram

She arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a large, ornate, conical black-and-white coat. She was accompanied by two men in suits.

Standing with her arms outstretched, the men began to remove layers of Monáe's ensemble, piece by piece, until she was wearing a sheer wireframe gown.

Check out a video capturing the transformation below:

Social media users react to video of Janelle Monae's transformative look

veronicasdaughter:

"U wear cloth come event...then comot am, wear shimi and pant. Wow!!! Great fashion!"

namsysilas:

"Naija celeb go copy am for AMVCA."

maryamfid:

"Janelle was once upon a time against ladies dressing almost naked and I had so much respect for her. So what changed??"

nengisdaily:

"She was making sense until I finished the video."

miriam.jacob:

"Toyin should not see thisnaso she go sew am rap am for efunanya body come AMVCA."

wawu160:

"Why is this a big deal again? Is it really important and meaningful? We are lost in this senseless world of US!"

pheeberryofficial:

"Come out dressed, leave half-nûde."

Serena Williams reveals 2nd pregnancy at Met Gala 2023, flaunts baby bump

American tennis legend Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are set to become parents for the second time.

The couple attended the 2023 Met Gala in black and white ensembles, where they debuted their second pregnancy.

Williams took to her Instagram page to share photos where she confirmed the happy news. In one photo, the couple was standing next to one another, smiling, while in other pictures, she was seen cradling her baby bump.

Source: Legit.ng