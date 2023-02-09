Valentine is around the corner and if you're unsure of what look to go for, Legit.ng compiles a list of eight fashion styles to be inspired by.

It is the season of love, and while there are some fashion lovers who have got their Valentine's Day look perfectly curated, there are others who have no idea how to go about it.

Whether it's the dress, shoes, hair or makeup, there is a look just perfect for you.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights eight looks to draw inspiration from.

Photos of some celebrities in Valentine's Day inspirations. Credit: @bimboademoye, @its.priscy, @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Beauty Tukura

This ex-beauty queen continues to prove that she is a baddie when it comes to fashion and style.

This silk chocolate look is undoubtedly one look to rock if you're looking to slay your Valentine's Day look.

2. Bella Okagbue

The petite beauty knows how to pull off stylish looks.

Here, she dons a lilac silk maxi dress that flatters her feminine silhouette.

3. Tolu Bally

The fashion design came in looking stunning in this sheer and black mini look.

This will undoubtedly get heads turning when you walk in with your beau.

4. Modella

This curvaceous tall glass of gorgeousness rocked a corset bodice Little Black Dress and it is gorgeous!

The beauty influencer paired the look with a blond bob wig.

5. Priscilla Ojo

The fashion influencer serves it hot in this cutout dress perfect for ladies who love flirty looks.

Pair this with a nice set of sandals or even pointies.

6. Bimbo Ademoye

If you have a flare for the dramatics, you can opt for this beautiful exposed corset dress.

The look featuring a plunging neckline and ruched tulle sleeves also had Bimbo flaunting her flawless skin in the high opening on the skirt.

7. Cee-Cee

This Big Brother Naija star keeps flaunts her curves in effortlessly resplendent ensembles and this is no different.

Here, she dazzled in an olive green cowl neck slip dress.

8. Nengi

The beautiful reality star serves it hot and spicy in this mono-sleeved form-fitting dress.

The shimmery dress is another perfect look to rock on that special day.

These looks will definitely have you looking smoldering hot!

Curves and glamour: Singer Tems steps out in cutout designer dress worth N268k

Tems is the woman of the moment and we can't help but gush over the Nigerian goddess and her beauty.

Real name Temilade Openiyi, the Grammy winner had - before her special award-winning night - attended Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch where she hung out with the likes of Jay Z.

The Free Mind hitmaker draped her jaw-dropping curves in a beautiful cutout dress that showed off her midsection. She struck different poses for the camera.

Source: Legit.ng