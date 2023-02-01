A video of a fashion designer showing off a wedding gown he designed has gone viral on social media

While the dress he designed came out beautiful, the fact that his hands appeared scarred by fire caught the attention of many people

Internet users who viewed the video have taken to the comment section to compliment the designer

When life gives you lemons, make a lemonade. This is something the face behind fashion house, Kaalon Luxury understands all too well as he has handled the curve ball life threw at him in an impressive way.

The fashion designer recently wowed many TikTokers after he shared a video showing off one of his designs.

Photos of the designer and his work. Credit: @kaalon_luxury (TikTok)

The beautiful wedding dress as seen on the happy bride featured intricate beadwork and a sheer neckline.

While the design is a looker, what makes this more interesting is the fact that the designer made this dress despite suffering what appears to be severe burns.

In a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, the designer revealed that he suffered the burn when he was over a year old.

"What the devil meant for evil God turned it around for Good."

Netizens compliment fashion designer's work

The video which has been viewed almost 40,000 times earned him compliments and prayers from TikTokers.

Rach_sid_natu01:

"May God continue to bless your hustle."

Onynx :

"Blessed hands, well done bro."

RICH AUNTY:

"Golden hands."

Jadeite_imperial:

"May the Lord continue to bless your hand."

onojamiriam:

"absolute beautiful."

Rejoice_Halder:

"Absolutely phenomenal and more grace ijn."

user9835197321748:

"Ur hands are blessed."

✅LOVE AMBASSADOR ❤️:

"May He continue to bless your hand work."

Filipina woman walks down the aisle with bouquet of onions

A bride in Iloilo, Philippines walked down the aisle with a bouquet of onions instead of flowers surprising her wedding guests with her unconventional choice.

April Lyka Biorrey-Nobis said the idea came to her when she saw a similar bouquet and wanted to make her wedding unique and practical.

The 28-year-old noted that flowers would eventually wilt and be thrown away, but onions could serve a purpose in her kitchen after the event.

