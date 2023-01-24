A video currently trending on social media has left many people amused as it shows some fashionable men on a street

In the now-viral video, the men are seen each spotting several stacks of silver-coloured jewellery

Many people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

More men are becoming bold when it comes to making fashion statements and it is interesting to see.

A video posted by @mufasatundeednut sees a group of men in an entourage strolling down a street.

Photos of some men rocking jewellery. Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

What caught the attention of people was the men's choice of jewellery. Each man was seen covered in heavy silver-coated jewellery around the neck.

Thye also had some on their wrists and around the waist.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to video of men rocking heavy stacks of jewellery

obaksolo:

"Association of Pandaa Users"

official_singah:

"Iron men "

pappythrill:

"They just damaged their wives cooking pots. ‍♂️"

pero_jayy:

"New set of werey"

thelordmayorfrank:

"Make dem nor waka pass magnet "

zubylord101:

"Make dem no mistakenly near magnets o the magnet go just draw them closer."

priscillia_oluchi_:

"Set awon Pablo. Lord of the rings! Oshey, rich kids! ‍♀️‍♀️"

ilove_cynthia:

"They are looking like cavemen that saw paradise "

iamehiphil:

"Them say na pot company manufacture their ice "

kunta.kite:

"If thunder strike is all over."

Source: Legit.ng