American business mogul and reality TV star, Kylie Jenner, recently attended Schiaparelli’s couture runway in Paris

The mother of two and beauty entrepreneur showed up rocking a black dress with a fake lion head attached to it

Many Nigerians who saw the video have taken to the comment section to draw comparisons with Toyin Lawani

Kylie Jenner got fashion lovers buzzing with reactions on social media following her recent look at a fashion show.

The American business mogul and reality TV star was part of the stars who attended Schiaparelli’s couture runway in Paris.

Photos of Kylie and Toyin Lawani. Credit: @thecommentsection, @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

The mother of two arrived at the show in a black velvet strapless gown adorned with the life-size head of a lion, ahead of its official debut on the runway.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Internet users react to video of Kylie Jenner in lion head dress

The video which has since gone viral had many Nigerians bringing designer Toyin Lawani into the mix due to her love for such eccentric designs.

Check out some comments below:

sussannerichard:

"I trust our very own tianna to finish work,she fit even use lion n tiger head together."

laydee_nene:

"Toyin Lawani about to drop that remix."

dee_donpedro:

"If it was Tiana y’all will come for her."

anxiety_motivates_me:

"Tiannah did something similar already. But Tiannah is extraordinary so it was more than this."

peachy_edi:

"Maddddddd creativity "

omololad____:

"Nigerian tailors over to una Tiana esp."

ritas_voice:

"Animal right activists will call for her head soon"

somtodeb:

"The real isiagu."

marsh_melow_:

"Papaya and bobriaky come and see inspo."

sandy_coco__:

"Papaya go soon copy am."

lynsucre__:

"Toyin Lawani should not see this please."

Influencer Papaya Ex called out by American drag queen for theft of photoshoot idea

Papaya Ex got social media users buzzing with reactions after an American drag queen called her out for theft of intellectual property without giving credit.

Recall she had celebrated her birthday with some creative photos.

In the snaps, she is dressed in a white and black mini dress with a furry shoulder cape and long gloves.

Source: Legit.ng