A TikToker identified as Francisca Anozie929, got social media users buzzing with reactions over one of her posts

In the clip, her daughter was seen dressed in a regal floral ballgown with chunky gold jewellery for her birthday shoot

Several internet users have taken to the comment section to compliment the little fashionista

Birthdays are the perfect opportunities to play dress-up and one African mum made sure to come correct.

Identified as Francisca Anozie929 on TikTok, the lady shared a video of her daughter from her birthday shoot and she looked breathtaking.

Photos of the little girl in ankara. Credit: @n_kay60 (TikTok)

Source: UGC

The little girl was a princess to behold in a regal floral print ankara ballgown.

She accessorised the look with chunky jewellery around her neck and both arms, with one adorning her high ponytail.

The strapless dress flattered the little girl, making her look all shades of adorable!

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to video of little girl in ankara ballgown

Stephalicious:

"She is absolutely beautiful."

gypsymoon247:

"She’s beautiful, her jewelry is gorgeous and that dress is perfection."

Carol:

"she's adorable"

kirstenvelasquez37:

"she's a beautiful princess."

Serenah Cecilia973:

"simple but expensive "

Amanda Michelle:

"She looks incredible!!"

IMalone:

"Absolutely stunning."

randomredman:

"A beautiful dress for a stunning young lady."

