A video of a lady in a beautiful and unique wedding dress has gone viral on social media

According to the designer of the Xhosa-inspired dress, it took three days to create the look

Netizens are loving the three-in-one dress which can be worn in different ways - as a short gown or a long one with a flounce

A beautiful bride wowed many internet users with her choice of wedding dress.

South African designer, Otsile Sefolo, shared a video of the bride in the dress which is actually a transformative piece.

Photos of the bride in her wedding dress. Credit: @otiz_seflo

Source: Instagram

Tagged the 'Xhosa-inspired traditional modern dress', the strapless gown with black detailing featured a detachable flounce.

Embellished on the dress are strings of black beads as well as a plunging neckline.

Responding to a repost by Bella Naija on Instagram, the designer revealed the dress was made within a short period of time.

"This wedding dress was made in 3 days."

Social media reacts to transformative wedding dress

gemini24_events:

"Love me some convertible wedding dress ❤️❤️"

precys_customizedjewelry:

"Unique."

sphokazi06_t:

"Wait a minute is it one dress … my word it’s gorgeous ❤️ on a gorgeous body too."

yonkieyolanda:

"Omg this dress."

nozukomazibuko:

"Yhoo stunning stunning stunning"

nomne.piliso:

"I am inlove."

