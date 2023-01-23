A video of a young lady showing how she achieved her curly edges has gone viral on social media

In the video, she is seen using hair attachment to create the baby hair which she glued to her forehead

The video which has since gone viral has sparked mixed reactions among fashion lovers online

The craze for baby hair continues as yet another lady has shown her own interesting method of getting sleek edges.

In the video posted by @nigerianbraids, the lady is seen attaching some hair extensions to her forehead.

Photos of the lady installing her edges. Credit: @nigerianbraids

Source: Instagram

The lady who rocks a cornrow hairstyle is seen cutting the attachment to her desired length before she proceeds to curl the hair.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to lady's baby hair tutorial

koko.licious:

"What’s is this obsession with baby hairs nowadays? Haba."

sassykasiee:

"If you don’t have baby hair, you don’t have. Don’t force it."

_obiajulu.e:

"You have front hair, you're still looking for baby hair, odimma."

__iamzara:

"Awon obinrin get wahala sha. We too dey copy everything. Must we do baby hair? With our natural hairs? When will we learn to embrace originality?"

sessi_in_god_hands_:

"Is it by force???"

belizeanbeauti:

"Wow the struggle is real."

abiolaa_ayodele:

"Genius, but na wa oo"

thedreadedqueen:

"She's cute...no need for all that extra stuff. Lol."

