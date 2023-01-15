The Big Brother Titans show has finally started today January 15 after so much anticipation and build up

The housemates have started filling the house and fans are alredy trading opinions on social media

A lot of netizens according to their tweet, are looking forward to clash of accents, personalities and the fun the stars promised

Big Brother Titans is trending on Twitter as expected, since it's the opening night today, January 15.

The show hosts Ebuka and Lawrence took turns welcoming the housemates on the stage and sending them into the house.

As expected, opinions both candid and funny have taken over social media as netizens express hopes and expectations for this year's show.

See reactions as sighted below:

@erictender:

"Dear South Africans, please try and type in English when you are dragging housemates so that we Nigerians know how to add more fuel to the violence . Thank you #BBTitans #BBTitans."

@NeoAkpofure:

"The South African girls, so confident ❤️>> #BBTitans."

@EOnyekelu:

"Message to South Africans. If we're throwing shades in this coming show. Speak English abeg. I don't want to hear..this Nigerian girl is mtirj kshgk sbcjj mskhf haze jskek."

@strawapril:

"What’s the meaning of this? Nana???? I don’t understand the ladies representing Nigeria "

@symply_kim:

"Nigerian housemates and reducing their ages. Full grown grand-papa deh shout I’m 22yearsDeh fear God o #BBTitans"

@Bsionelove:

"Can’t wait for South Africans and Nigerians to drag the f%ck out of each other. #BBTitans #BigBrotherTitans"

@EdoVibeQueen:

"I’m looking forward to seeing the cooking monopoly in that house will they be cooking individually?Or Nigerians will cook their food separately and South Africans will cook theirs? Then when puleng falls in love with emeka she will start eating poundo and egusi #BBTitans"

Breathtaking interior of new house spotted in video

The opening show of the Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) kicked off on Sunday night, January 15, to the delight of fans who have been anticipating it.

As expected, the hosts of the season Ebuka Obi Uchendu and Lawrence kicked things off by giving viewers their first look at Biggie’s house where contestants will be spending the next few weeks.

Biggie’s house also features a large swimming pool and jacuzzi where housemates will spend time partying during their ron the show.

