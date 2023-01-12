Popular social media influencer, Amarachi Amusi who is known as Ashmusy recently attended her friend's wedding

The beautiful star dressed in a regal, form-fitted orange dress with a heavily embellished bodice

A video shared on her Instagram page saw the influencer spraying her friend with money at the ceremony

Social media influencer, Amarachi Amusi, recently got social media buzzing with reactions over her appearance at her bestie's wedding.

Ashmusy as she is popularly called shared a video of her full look and then another video from the event.

Photos of the influencer at the wedding. Credit: @ashmusy

In the video, she donned an orange asoebi dress which featured a long-sleeved corset bodice heavily embellished with appliques and stones.

The video also shows the moment she led the train of asoebi ladies, enthusiastically spraying her friend with money.

Sharing the video, she captioned:

"One thing about me is that I’ll STORM the event with Looks and pride!I Dey turn up for my Friends abeg "

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to Ashmusy's wedding guest outfit

keojinmah:

"The groom go just dey look her leave the bride wey suppose be the apple of him eye."

iamlekzykingy:

"She come Dey oppress the other ladies "

officialdorine22:

"Other asoebi wondering what’s going on."

elizabethbrown_realty:

"If I was one of the friends I wouldn’t be on that line the oppression to much "

hope.oluwatobi:

"Na the fellow aso ebi ladies I dey feel for Omo the pressure go really wesss that day oo."

ej_hair_world:

"Na why she be wan dress pass bride na im I no come understand "

scottsophie2:

"The rest aseobi girls are not happy."

"It's not giving": Internet users unimpressed as lady replicates corset dress

A video capturing a lady's disappointment in her tailor's work has left many internet users with mixed reactions.

In the video reposted by @sabiradio, the lady is seen in the dress replication which was placed side by side with the original design in a collage.

What she wanted was a corset dress which cinched at the waist with one bigger sleeve and an illusion neckline.

Source: Legit.ng