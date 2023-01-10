Another lady has taken to social media to share a video of a dress botched by her tailor

In the video, she is seen in a cream lace dress with a corset bodice and an illusion neckline

Also spotted in the video is a photo of the original design which got social media users talking

A video capturing a lady's disappointment in her tailor's work has left many internet users with mixed reactions.

In the video reposted by @sabiradio, the lady is seen in the dress replication of the orignal design placed alongside in a collage.

Photos of what the lady got and what she ordered. Credit: @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

What she wanted was a corset dress which cinched at the waist with one bigger sleeve and an illusion neckline.

However, what she got was a poor imitation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to lady's corset dress video

izz_ruthy:

" what’s that rope at the back .. all these London tailors."

glamtouch1:

"You told the tAilor your shoe snd bag is blue right"

ronnyeboony:

"Make We no lie the Tailor try...30 over 100 but far from pass mark."

myhairven:

"Something is just not giving,I don’t know if it’s the rope at the back or the colour of the lace ,in-fact I don’t know who to blame."

buggieee__:

"All these ppl always expecting the same result while paying less can u pay 300k for the dress? If not manage what u tailor did for 15k"

gbonjupretty:

"Sometimes it is not about the amount paid if the amount they both bargained on does not go well with the tailor he/she won’t collect the fabric isn’t it? The best thing tailors should do is to come out plain that they can’t make an outfit or better still tell their clients they won’t be available instead."

uche.allwell:

"Obviously the boning is not the same , i dont know what she used buh nah , they are not the same kind … the corset obviously did not do the job of snatching the waist properly."

jenny_scott_01:

"That’s how you people go about ordering what’s not your power and come online to disturb innocent people peace "

"What a wicked world": Reactions as lady ends up with scanty hairpiece after online wig order

Despite the numerous negative reviews that haunt online shopping, many people continue to fall victim to it.

A lady recently got her fair share of the 'what I ordered versus what I got' fiasco and it was not pretty.

In the video shared by @instablog9jamedia, photos of the advertised braided wig can be seen, followed by what she got instead.

Source: Legit.ng