A video of Davido visiting his friend with the 30BG in Lagos has sparked joy among his fans

According to some of them, the clip is an indication that the singer is living life well despite being off social media

Davido's loyal and funny logistics manager Isreal DMW was also seen in the video

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Davido has been off social media for almost three months and the singer has been quietly living his life.

In a video clip sighted online, the singer was seen happily hailing and hugging his friends as he visited with the 30BG crew.

Davido visits friend with 30BG crew members Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido sat as is logistics manager Isreal DMW, manager Asa Asika and a host of others made themselves comfortable in the house as they chatted.

The team settled down after the owner of the house made everyone except Davido get rid of their footwears.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

ogthepusher:

"Everyone wants him back.. we don miss baba 001❤️"

marliansworld:

"I don miss this guy finish "

daminimih:

"Which one be to be fully back he go somewhere before ?"

ay_beddings12:

"Shey na only me missed Juju Isreal."

ma_queen_047:

"Thank God still waiting for March "

092lightar:

"He don Dey enjoy his life now pass that time wey he Dey always sleep on d internet "

loner_400:

"Only One Baddest"

balo.leesky:

"Fully back for Wetin haha?"

iambettygabriel:

"If you know what others are going through, shebi him still get money dey travel dey eat whatever he want. abeg make he rest he is not the first person or last that something like that happened to."

Davido finally pays Chioma's bride price in Imo state

Davido and his lover Chioma aka Chef Chi are set to throw the most anticipated wedding this year, according to new development.

In a post sighted online, a meeting was held with Chef Chi's family as Davido paid her bride price.

In the photo, several tubers of yam, drinks, and other items were spotted as Chioma's dad stood at the centre, coordinating it all.

According to reports, the meeting is important because the groom’s people had to restate their interest in marrying from the bride-to-be family, in the presence of her Umunna (direct and extended family, with family elders).

Source: Legit.ng