As the year 2023 begins, there are some style trends which appear to still be ruling the Nigerian fashion scene

From corsets to baby hair craze, many fashion lovers are still rocking these popular trends

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some style trends particular to asoebi, that need to go on an indefinite break

Popular fashion blogger, @asoebiafrica, recently got social media users buzzing with hilarious comments when they listed some trends that need to go.

Some corset styles. Credit: @love.debss @houseofmoa, @stitchedbyjj

The year 2022 witnessed some pretty crazy style trends and there are fashion lovers who desperately need to see some of them end.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights five of them below:

1. Wrong bra cup

While almost every baddie loves a good cleavage-revealing ensemble, not everyone gets it right.

Many fashionistas are of the skewed belief that achieving the perfect cleavage-revealing look requires a bra cup way smaller than that of the wearer.

2. Baby adult hair

The baby hair pandemic is a big deal and it goes without saying that while it was one of the hottest trends of 2022, a lot of people are over it.

The obsession with having curly laid-out edges seems to have surpassed human reason and a lot of people hope the trend dies down pretty soon!

3. Filtered makeup artistry

In a bid to attract more clients on social media, a lot of makeup artists overly edit photos of their work.

While a little airbrush here and there may be considered okay, there are those makeup artists who overly edit their photos, even going as far as altering the faces of their clients through apps like Face App.

4. Overly high openings in dresses

The year 2022 was a pretty dramatic one on the asoebi fashion scene.

A lot of fashionistas with a penchant for skin-revealing ensembles made sure to rock the slitting feature on their dresses. However, there are those who simply crossed the line between daring and highly inappropriate.

We saw a lot of the latter in 2022.

5. Corset dresses

There are many ways to slay an asoebi look but it appears only corset styles ruled the fashion scene in 2022.

While most fashionistas got it right, there were those who gave many fashion lovers reasons for concern regarding their ability to breathe in these styles.

Some reactions to trends that need to end

ayooladotcom:

"Well said. The corset and inability to sit and breathe well is the worst i have seen this year. There's beauty in simplicity, people need to understand that."

This year, we hope fashion designers explore and tout more style options for their clients to choose from.

These are trends that a lot of people hope to see meet their expected death in 2023.

