A tailor identified as Mary Kent recently shared a video highlighting one of the challenges in her job

In the video originally posted on TikTok, the tailor is seen complaining about the embellishments on fabrics customers bring to her

The video got several internet users, both customers and fellow tailors, sharing their thoughts

While most people often have not-so-pleasant experiences with their tailors, not so much is heard about the struggles of these tailors.

A fashion designer identified as Mary Kent has taken to social media to share a glimpse of what some tailors face behind the scene.

The tailor complained about some fabrics being hard to work with. Credit: @mary_kent

In the video shared on TikTok, the lady is seen holding a bejewelled lace fabric as she proceeds to rant about an issue she faces in the hands of clients.

According to her, clients often bring such fabrics that are heavily embellished with beads, making the sewing process hard for tailors like herself.

She proceeds to emphasize the fact that she is a tailor with scissors and not a hammer which will be necessary for making the sewing process less difficult.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts about tailor's rant

therealrhonkefella:

"All ur needles go break finish for machine pele ❤️"

notinyourimagination:

" Finally we don hear tailor side of the story wetin Una do no good ….. this tailor fine sha."

wunmiapril:

"Get you a hammer and google so the speck of beads don’t fly into your eyes, hit directly on the beads, because hitting from the back will tear the fabric, hit only the seam allowance, and even when sewing sew slowly, so left over specks don’t break needles . Happy sewing "

sunmisolaa_01:

"Person go first use the whole day remove beads it’s frustrating Especially if it breaks the needle"

oniyinyechi_robin:

"Lol dem no dey pay Una if u no fit do work no collect am thank u."

aa_temmy:

"Yes oo they should pity us , it’s always annoying to spend the whole day to remove beads and stone."

gheeneekhar:

"Sincerely I don’t even stress. I’ll just charge you for both the carpenter and tailor work I’ll do. Cuz it’s to use hammer to break those beads."

adetayhor:

"Any tailor that doesn’t know how to sew any kinda fabric should not be called a tailor."

durcax:

"Tailor uses hammer now…just so you know."

j_u_designs:

"And most costumers wouldn't want to pay extra for time wasted hammering."

vikozybygina:

"And it is really time consuming and draining sewing this type of fabricsnot to add that client won't want to pay extra also.. I kuku dun buy hammar sha.. Feel free to call me tailorcapenter"

