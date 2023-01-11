Content creator, Debby Oscar, recently got social media users cracking up with laughter over one of her videos

In the clip which has since gone viral, she is seen wearing a waist trainer which she revealed was her way of practising for corset dresses

Oscar went on a hilarious rant about how tailors often make the dresses so tight that ladies struggle to breathe in them

Debby Oscar recently shared her take on the corset dress trend and as usual, it is hilarious.

The comical content creator shared a video of herself with her stomach and waist wrapped in a waist trainer.

Photos of Debby Oscar, Iyabo Ojo and Toke Makinwa in corset dresses. Credit: @debbyoscar, @iyabojofespris, @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Looking visibly distressed from her inability to breathe, she explained to her viewers that she was practising for when she begins to wear corset dresses.

However, it appears that Debby is not a fan of the trend as she questioned tailors and the rationale behind making the dresses uncomfortably tight.

She said in one part of the clip:

"Nigerian tailors, who offended you guys? Because I want to look nice, why do I have to pick between looking good and breathing?"

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to Debby Oscar's video about corset dresses

krisasimonye:

"Trust me, it’s easier to breathe and stay comfortable in that waist trainer than our corset dresses. Your respiratory organs are snatched into one piece until you’ve been let out of that dress. And if i hear peem!!! I never hesitate to remind my clients how they emphasize “Sn.atch me in totally” ‍♀️"

notinyourimagination:

"To look breath taking you must give your breath away."

fo.lar.in:

"Someone said it’s a planned work between the tailors and the celebrants so that the guests won’t consume too much food and drinks."

toluwalope_evelyn:

"Beauty is pain my dear.. I know i can't wear it, for someone who was once asthmatic, i cherish the air i take in so much!!!! Mi o le wa shako daran."

omoleyehannah:

"Person tok say you must give away your breath to look breathtaking! Agba Scholar."

perfumesandcolognes:

"She say na ewothey made it for people with flat tummy and not everybody,people with big tummy's own is called loose-end."

agnes_o.o:

"Nah!!!! Y'all won't blame the tailor's. The clients bring styles with snatched waist not caring about the comfort. They wanna have what they don't have. Hour glass and all. If you don't give them now, you'll see what I ordered versus what I got online. So keep on practicing and not eating in weddings or parties "

Asoebi fashion fails: Lady left speechless after tailor delivered corset dress order

A video capturing a lady's disappointment in her tailor's work has left many internet users with mixed reactions.

In the video reposted by @sabiradio, the lady is seen in the dress replication which was placed side by side with the original design in a collage.

What she wanted was a corset dress which cinched at the waist with one bigger sleeve and an illusion neckline.

