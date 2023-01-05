Blessing Albright recently left many fashion lovers impressed after she shared a clip from her wedding

The beautiful lady got married to the love of her life rocking a pair of boots underneath her ballgown

Several internet users commended her for the style choice, with some likening her to Deborah Enenche

Every once in a while, we see brides breaking from the norm through their wedding fashion choices.

One such person is TikToker, Blessing Albright, who recently got married to her beau and rocked a beautiful ballgown for her special day.

Interestingly, beneath the dress was a rebellious footwear choice - a pair of white boots.

She posted a video from her special day in which she is seen lifting the dress to reveal the boots underneath.

While it was an unconventional style, Albright looked breathtaking regardless.

Social media users react to boot-wearing bride

vikki_gram:

"My aunt wore cros."

user2177699192902:

"Nobody is gonna know."

candy:

"I plan to wear sandal slippers for mine since I'm pretty tall. Thanks for a second option. Nobody's gonna know."

Kharmih:

"Definitely something I can do. Love thissss‍"

ebydoll:

"It’s giving Deborah Paul Enenche lol love it!"

faridahadeyemo1:

"That must have been so comfy and it looks perfect!"

esthy1608:

"Nice. better than wearing heels."

Fans not surprised as Deborah Enenche rocks boots at wedding

There are many things Deborah Enenche is when it comes to fashion and style. But being conventional is certainly not one of them.

The ebony beauty who is the daughter of Dunamis pastor, Paul Enenche, got married to the love of her life, Sam Hawthorn in a high-profile wedding.

Ditching the bulky dress, she sported a knee-length lace dress with fringe-embellished sleeves and paired it with knee-high sliver-coloured boots.

In another video posted on her page, she swapped the silver boots for some black ones.

Reactions as bride in corset dress struggles to sit in car

Looking good on one's wedding day is something every bride dreams of.

However, with beauty sometimes comes pain - or discomfort. This was the case for a bride who sported a very fitted dress for her special day.

In the video, the beautiful lady dressed in the bedazzled corset dress can be seen struggling to get inside a car.

