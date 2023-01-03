A video of a lady showing how she got her makeup done for a wedding and the price has sparked a debate

In the video, she is seen getting ready for a wedding, revealing that the makeup cost her N60,000

Several internet users have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the cost of the glam

When it comes to Nigerian weddings, a lot of people put a lot of time and effort into ensuring that they slay their wedding guest look.

One such person is Chantelle whose video has got Nigerians buzzing with mixed reactions.

Photos of the wedding guest. Credit: @chantelle_ee

Source: UGC

She made the clip showing how she got ready to attend a wedding. The clip captured the process of her getting her face glammed up down to dressing up and styling her gele.

Chantelle who did the voice-over revealed that the makeup cost her N60,000 and this has sparked numerous reactions online.

Social media users react to makeup cost

While some people (mostly makeup artists) didn't see any problem with the price of the makeup glam, many others thought it was expensive.

yabaleftonline:

"Chantelle is using my whole salary to do makeup! You people have money in Nigeria. "

misshembe:

"Na Canada price them give Chantelle."

janemena:

"How much for makeup? God people are balling o. I don’t want to be a mechanic."

tesglammakeovers:

"Guys, good makeup products are highly expensive, imagine buying one small bottle foundation for over 35k, Just one o, or is it primers that are in small tubes for over 20k, before you say jack, it’s finished we are not talking about transportation to the client’s location with the hike in transportation (Which might be very far)."

glamzbynenye:

"Makeup is Art. Aside products being excessively expensive. Makeup artist enhance people’s beauty e.g giving flawless skin,making ladies the finer version of themselves self e.t.c and they should giving proper accolades our values and services we render is underrated #wemove!!"

bevbeauty_:

"Good makeup is expensive let’s normalize this❤️"

bds_place:

"Whaaat 60k...how many clothes I go sell to make that kind profit....,make I go calculate mbok"

that_strict_child__:

"it’s how makeup artists are here defending themselves with”products are expensive “abeg say something else,are tou using all the products on the clients face??wouldnt you gain more after charging this ridiculous amount on like ten clients??abegi!"

