"It's giving pick me."

A Nigerian lady identified as Lucia Orgah has gone viral on social media following her recent post online

In a Facebook post which appears to have been taken down, the lady shared her experience stepping out in a modest look

Several internet users have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about her post

In a bid to make a case for modesty, a lady has attracted mixed reactions online about self-righteousness and the idea of a heaven-approved sense of style.

Identified as Lucie Orgah, the lady took to her Facebook page to share her experience hanging out with her friends during the festive period.

A photo of Orgah. Credit: Łùćié OŔgàh

Source: Facebook

In the post, she talked about going on the outing, dressed in a loose-fitted gown and a face free of makeup.

She went on to recount how she got compliments from people who were impressed by her natural beauty despite her baggy dress and no makeup.

Things took an interesting turn when she talked about the other ladies she hung out with, wearing makeup which she attributed to their insecurities.

In her words:

"I wasn't the only lady there. In fact, every other lady pancaked their face cause they want to look their best and I'm sure they spent hours doing that cause they feel insecure about their natural body."

Check out the full post below:

Mixed reactions as lady brags about modest dress and natural beauty

urbanstyle_fusion:

"Just wear no your makeup face and go. Was this pick me write up and behavior really necessary. People sef."

_teenel:

"Still doesn’t mk u a good person or a guarantee u will mk heaven."

favour_wendee:

"Is this write up even necessary."

toiyoabasi1:

"You are the one feeling insecure that's why you needed this long post to tear other women down in order to and help your fràgile self-esteem. You are not their friend. I'm sure none of them is online writing this about you because they consider you friend. You are not a frîend Ms judgina. We know your type. I make friends on an entire spectrum. I have friends who do not make up, I have friends who do. I respect them all and their choices. After all of these things you wrote about your friends we still know that Inside you may do worsè.

midella.cakes:

"Modesty is great but make up has nothing to do with Jesus, nothing concern Jesus with your face or gown. Have you not hear or seen God save someone with full makeup from a terrible accident? I like your confidence but You didn’t have to throw your friends under the bus anyway + they might still not “pick you” though "

nicee4wattt:

"For you to come out to type this your heart is the dirtiest!!!!! Allow your friends be who they want to be and dresss how they wish and stop being judgmental."

repairedbeauty:

"Holiness and purity is not by looks madam, it's by the heart . Sounding outrightly condescending and hiding under purity."

j.a._n.e:

"It's giving pick me."

