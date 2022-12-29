A lady recently took to social media to share how her Christmas look got ruined by a tailor

In a TikTok video, the lady identified as @boya_d_king posted a clip of the dress she wanted

However, what she got, as seen in the clip that ensued, was a poorly done version of the dress

Not everyone celebrated Christmas rocking their preferred looks, no thanks to their tailors.

One such person is a TikToker identified as @boya_d_king whose video has left many people amused.

Photos of the dress she wanted and what she got. Credit: @boya_d_king (TikTok)

She posted a video of a dress she had commissioned her tailor to make.

The look featured tulle sleeves over a black corset bodice with a green lace lower half.

However, while the recreated version shared some semblance with the original design, it did not flatter the lady as was supposed to.

Check out the video below:

What I ordered: Social media users react to lady's asoebi dress

biggyhotspot:

"Let’s start from how much did you pay ? "

qweenjellyfish:

"This is an easy fix."

jennifernajah:

"I swear the tailor still tried oo "

drgbonjubolaabiri:

"The tailor 'killed' it."

kaothar_kareem:

"Use your gele, carry small black purse and try dance first...I think it'll look same then❤️"

naijagirlconfession:

"Just amend it small "

official_tomiwo:

"Make them ask this lady how much she pay first "

jhairs__collection:

"Can you please adjust it a little? The tailor tried."

midi.africa:

"How much u pay ‍♀️ just asking o... u for try post what she paid vs what u paid na "

joiegurlofure:

"You guys will sew clothes yourself,then come online to post what I ordered Vs what I got. Instead of saying what I wanted to sew Vs what I sewed. Make Una dey talk true and pity tailors,stop lying."

theonlinecakeshop:

"Oya tailors, this one get shape o, so we can't blame her body for the incompetence. What are we blaming now???"

onetouch17:

"But all this pple una dey ask them how much them pay ?? No expect to get 200k design when you pay your tailor 7k."

Source: Legit.ng