Celebrity Birthday: Nollywood Actress Iyabo Ojo Turns 45, Flaunts Curves in Stylish Ensembles
- Iyabo Ojo has taken to social media to celebrate her birthday with some fabulous new photos
- The popular actress turned a year older on Wednesday, December 21, and has been celebrated by many
- In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how the screen goddess slayed in two looks for her special day
Birthdays are memorable for a lot of people and for Iyabo Ojo, it is certainly yet another opportunity to play dress up!
The Nollywood star turned 45 on Wednesday, December 21, and has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate with some new photos.
Iyabo Ojo marks birthday in two looks
Look 1
For her pre-birthday look, the actress teased fans with some photos rocking a sheer and black dress.
The draped number featured a corset bodice with bedazzled bust, long sleeves and a floor-length black skirt.
The dress was designed by @bkslagos, a Lagos-based fashion designer.
Look 2
For her main birthday look, the curvaceous mother of two came through with the boss babe vibe.
The actress slayed in a powder blue pantsuit ensemble with a dramatic sleeve and embellishments on the jacket with a plunging neckline.
The look was designed and styled by @medlinboss.
Happy birthday to the fashion queen!
