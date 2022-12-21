Iyabo Ojo has taken to social media to celebrate her birthday with some fabulous new photos

The popular actress turned a year older on Wednesday, December 21, and has been celebrated by many

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how the screen goddess slayed in two looks for her special day

Birthdays are memorable for a lot of people and for Iyabo Ojo, it is certainly yet another opportunity to play dress up!

The Nollywood star turned 45 on Wednesday, December 21, and has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate with some new photos.

Photos of actress Iyabo Ojo in her birthday outfits. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo marks birthday in two looks

Look 1

For her pre-birthday look, the actress teased fans with some photos rocking a sheer and black dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The draped number featured a corset bodice with bedazzled bust, long sleeves and a floor-length black skirt.

The dress was designed by @bkslagos, a Lagos-based fashion designer.

Look 2

For her main birthday look, the curvaceous mother of two came through with the boss babe vibe.

The actress slayed in a powder blue pantsuit ensemble with a dramatic sleeve and embellishments on the jacket with a plunging neckline.

The look was designed and styled by @medlinboss.

Happy birthday to the fashion queen!

Actress Osas Ighodaro shows off skin in stylish beaded outfit, celebrities in awe

If there is one thing Osas Ighodaro knows how to do, it is her ability to turn heads effortlessly every time she steps out.

The Nollywood actress recently left jaws hanging with her outfit choice for Kizz Daniel's concert.

In the photos shared, the curvy screen goddess sported a structured peplum blazer top which she paired with a skirt made from black pearls.

How hairstylist created new front hair for customer without edges in viral video

When it comes to achieving certain looks, nothing is impossible for some hairstylists.

A case in point can be seen in a video currently making waves on social media.

In the video, a bandage appears to have been glued to the front part of her hair line which lacked any hair.

Source: Legit.ng