A traditional ruler in Nigerian recently got social media buzzing with reactions over his video

In the now-trending clip, the ruler is seen sporting a huge gold necklace as well as multiple gold bracelets

Several internet users have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the video

It is no news that many traditional rulers in Nigeria possess some of the finer things in life.

One particular ruler has gone viral on social media for proudly flaunting some of his wealth.

In a video shared on Instagram by @ckn_news, the traditional ruler is seen dressed in what appears to be a tracksuit in black and white.

He adorned his outfit with a huge gold necklace and multiple gold bracelets sparkled from his wrists.

Social media users react to video of ruler flaunting jewellery

paul_oduye:

"Money miss road."

geraldineezema:

"Vanity upon vanity!!!!"

e.vtouchnbakes:

"Some persons needs help in his village , he is here displaying gold nl other stuff guy go n help people in ur community okay."

sojee007:

"This is what we call Swaggu "

iamwestern:

"Abuse of gold. Lol."

gorgeous_foski:

"This is too much na "

didihix:

" ridiculous."

