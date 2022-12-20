A video currently trending on social media has sparked mixed reactions among fashion lovers

In the video, a lady is seen posing for the camera in a mini dress made completely from condoms and the wraps

Many people who viewed the clip took to the comment section to share their thoughts about the creativity

While it is common to see fashion enthusiasts making dresses out of unconventional materials, it appears not a lot of people were ready for condoms to become wearable.

Photos of the dress and a stock model. Credit: @sabiradio (Instagram), Hal Bergman Photography

Source: Getty Images

A video posted by blogger, @sabiradio, sees a young lady proudly rocking a dress made from condoms and prophylactics wraps.

While the bodice of the dress was designed with wraps, the bottom half of the dress was made with actual condoms.

Check out the video below:

Mixed reactions trail video of lady in condom dress

ifhunshore:

"I feel irritated."

heph_zib:

"Still won’t prevent pregnancy that have come to stay."

fifehanmioluwa_:

"Nothing wey my eyes never see for this country"

odogwu_obi:

"Na person way go use banger/knockout sew clothe I dey find."

iam_jhessica:

"Creative but nahhhh."

iam.damilola:

"It’s giving nothing "

adee__ola:

"Something tianah can do"

dimma__u:

"I think this is stupidity cause what the hell."

abiola.deb:

"Recycling at its finest "

