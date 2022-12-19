American rapper/business mogul, Diddy, recently threw his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, a party for their 16th birthday

Videos and photos showing the girls in one of their ensembles have since gone viral, sparking mixed reactions

Many internet users who saw the photos, condemned their dress choice which they deemed 'inappropriate' for the kids

Diddy recently wowed his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, with Range Rovers gifts for their 16th birthday.

Photos of Diddy and his twin daughters. Credit: Paras Griffin, @the_combs_twins

Source: Getty Images

While many hailed the American rapper/business mogul for such grand gestures, others had quite a lot to say about the twin's outfit choices for their special day.

Opting for a futuristic theme for their party, the twins first stepped out in metallic catsuits with beaming glasses.

Then they later switched up their look, ditching the suits for lingerie-like ensembles.

See photos below:

While the comments on their post were mostly positive, a lot of people did not hold back on their thoughts when The Shade Room reposted the girls on their page.

Social media users condemn birthday outfits of Diddy's 16-year-old twins

luenell:

"What is it exactly that those 2 16-year-old girls have on? C’Mon Daddyyy‍♀️"

spoiled_bri:

"Lawd them outfits is a bit much for 16."

qtsbgirl:

"They should not be dressed like that at 16yo. Can we stop acting like this is normal and okay? Especially when putting it out there for all the world to see."

aubiergembock:

"| What are they wearing ? No disrespect, but at 16 they are still kids, technically (so they should wear less revealing outfits). Again, no disrespect. Happy birthday to them ❤️"

red_heiress:

"Tf are these kids wearing??? Get these minors outta lingerie Puff."

prainer1:

"Wth are they wearing ‍♀️‍♀️! I don't want to hear anything about its fashion, what it cost etc......it's definitely not age appropriate and looks trashy! But then again, it's who's raising them "

saleem50feaux:

"Why them girls dressed like that ? Billionaire or not .. Cmon dad ‍♂️"

batmanlv_2:

"why they dressed like that at 16? that is not appropriate dont care who they daddy is "

Source: Legit.ng