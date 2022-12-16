Yet another Nigerian bride has shown how to rock fashionable looks while keeping things modest

The beautiful bride identified on Instagram as @saadahs__ rocked a lovely lace dress for her special day

In more wedding news, a bride went viral on social media after she rocked a crochet dress for her wedding

While some brides prefer extravagant styles, others are lovers of simple yet classy looks.

A beautiful lady identified on Instagram as @saadahs__ got married to the love of her life, looking breathtaking in a lace dress.

Photos of the bride in the lace dress. Credit: @rahnaeedrisofficial

Source: Instagram

The long-sleeved mermaid dress featured a high round neck, a tulle overskirt and a regal veil.

Check out the video below:

Fashion lovers compliments bride's wedding look

chikabonitafashions:

"Her dress is beautiful"

jokkyp:

"Gorgeous bride and the dress is giving."

queenivie_collections:

"Simple and beautiful."

roller_diash:

"Lovely "

darhmie_:

"This dress is so beautiful "

Source: Legit.ng