Nigerian designer, Veekee James, is one of the most talented designers Nigeria has produced

She has succeeded in building a powerful brand known for gorgeous wedding looks

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at seven beautiful dresses that are the perfect wedding reception dresses

As far as stylish wedding dresses go, Veekee James has proven her worth in the Nigerian fashion industry and this is something she continues to do so.

The talented designer whose namesake brand has dressed top celebrities boasts of jaw-dropping designs guaranteed to take your breath away.

Photos of some styles. Credit: @veekeejames_official

Source: Instagram

If you're a bride unsure about what style to go for in picking your reception dress, this article is for you.

Legit.ng highlights seven lovely dresses that are simply perfect!

Check them out below:

1. Veekee James in Veekee James

In her latest design, the fashion enthusiast dazzled in a golden number.

The dress featured sparkling embellishments on the body and a plain gold overskirt.

2. Tiwa Savage in corset dress

The look featured a sheer neckline with a 'flying' sleeve, an exposed corset bodice and a dramatic opening in the front.

The singer opted for a glossy makeup look which complemented her new hairdo.

3. Chioma Goodhair in golden look

The popular fashionista put her hourglass curves in this gold number, looking like a million bucks.

The dress featured an exposed corset with feather detailing on one side of the bedazzled sleeves.

4. Toke Makinwa in shimmery studs

The media personality and fashionista stepped out for hosting duties in this sheer, bedazzled dress.

The dressed featured spiky shoulder pads and an exposed corset bodice.

5. Berbiedoll in white

This gorgeous sheer and white dress is another design perfect for bold and daring brides.

The dress also featured feather detailing on one sleeve and a belted design around the waist.

6. Dramatic mono sleeve

If you're a fan of one-sleeved dresses,, this one is for you.

Here, the model dons a silver bedazzled sheer dress with an illusion sweetheart neckline.

7. Bride in gold

This ebony beauty dazzled in a sparkling dress with fancy bedazzling, and it featured an illusion neckline and sleeves.

The skirt part of he dress also featured some fringe detailing.

These are certainly some top stylish pieces to consider!

