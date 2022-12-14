Photos of a fashionista rocking an interesting jumpsuit design have gone viral on social media

In the photos, the lady posed for some snapshots in the heavily bedazzled corset bodice fit with ruffles around the hemline

Several internet users who saw the photos were unimpressed by the design and shared their thoughts in the comment section

While there is nothing wrong with creating a look that sets you apart from others, creativity isn't guaranteed that it won't be a flop.

A lady recently got social media users due to the nature of her asoebi style.

Photos of a lady in blue lace asoebi jumpsuit. Credit: @asoebi_slayer

Source: Instagram

In the photos posted by @asoebi_slayer, the fashionista is seen posing for some snapshots in a blue and sheer jumpsuit.

The upper part of the design featured a pearl-bedazzled bodice and a lace patch to cover the bosons.

The bottom made with lace fabric featured tiered ruffles around each leg of the pants.

Check out the photos below:

Internet users share thoughts on asoebi jumpsuit design

knc_designz:

"I feel those designs would have looked more beautiful on a dress."

darlingtonvivian:

"Makes me remember that song hell to no to the no no no."

nkfavored:

"NAY ! NO! NAY !"

cadmusireti:

"Nay, it looks like a shameful desperate attempt to be noticed."

stylishnene01

"I am not understanding this"

offeibeas_fashion:

"Nope not for me "

abrownphoenix:

"All the nays I can afford."

baifastores:

"What just happened? Fire the designer "

tashas_delight:

"The look on the model's face itself says it all. Hell No!"

