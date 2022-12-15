Yet another video of a lady getting her wig installed has gone viral on social media, leaving internet users amused

In the trending clip, a hairstylist is seen working on laying the edges which appear very close to the client's eyebrows

In other hair-related stories, a video of a lady getting a braided hairstyle despite her very short hair stirred reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sometimes, achieving a stylish hairdo requires the help of a highly-skilled hairstylist.

A video currently trending more than emphasises this as true.

Photos of the lady getting her wig installed. Credit: @long_hair_videos

Source: Instagram

Wig installations are pretty hot right now as many people have fallen in love with laid edges and baby hairs.

Well, this lady certainly got her baby hairs laid all right - and it would have been perfectly done if it was not almost joined with her eyebrows.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Several internet users who saw the video had many questions about the styling of the hair.

Check out the video below:

Mixed reactions trail lady's wig installation

franniepou23:

"What the werewolf is going on here?"

adore.sanya03:

"The wig alone is a controversy."

therealdannid:

"The wig has dandruff."

mikriley:

"No ma’am. Why is the wig always pulled down to the eyelids? "

kittykatt524:

"It’s giving teen wolf ‍♀️"

robinrfisher:

"This has to be a joke."

ruthieeexoxo:

"Maybe she should choose another career path as she cannot do hair very well."

olus_cake_creations:

"But why is the wig on your forehead "

sheektaylor:

"Throw the wig and the so called hair stylist away!"

princess.bella85:

"What in the teen wolf is going on here ‍♀️"

envydiva:

"Throw the whole wig away."

caribbeangyrl_riri_march18:

"It’s giving, “I can find someone cheaper”. "

servedbysyrae:

"Is that wig supposed to be that close to the eyebrows?"

Mixed reactions as lady with very short hair gets braided hairstyle

The festive period is upon us and several fashionistas are gearing up to celebrate by looking their very best.

A video shared by @nigerianbraids on Instagram has shown that when it comes to slaying, anything is possible.

In the now-trending clip, a lady with very low-cut hair is seen getting ready to install long braids.

Source: Legit.ng