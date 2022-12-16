A video of a woman showing off her braided wig impressed many fashion lovers online

In the video, she is seen showing the interior of the braided cap before proceeding to wear it

In more hair stories, another lady went viral after a video of her stylist installing her wig surfaced online

For people who are lovers of braided hairstyles, one of the biggest inconveniences is the time that it takes to complete a hairstyle - as well as the pain.

Adding to the braided wig trend, another lady recently showed that one can achieve a clean braided look without wasting time or enduring any pain.

In a video posted by hair blogger, @long_hair_videos, the lady is seen showing off her 'chuku' braided wig.

She then proceeds to wear it on her head and it perfectly blends with her edges, making it look nothing like a wig.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of braided wig

fayfay72:

"What in the hippity hop."

subellashairworld:

"Witchcraft "

blckmercy:

"Blackness is EVERYTHING!!"

kelectra1:

"Hair makes a difference for real."

virgin_human_hair_factory_ee:

"It looks good."

