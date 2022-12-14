Christmas is around the corner and many people around the world are gearing up for the celebrations

With so many ideas flooding the internet, picking the right gift for your loved one can prove to be tricky

In this article, Legit.ng editors curate a list of ten lovely gift ideas for loved ones this Christmas

You don't need someone's wishlist to pick out a gift for them - all you need is an inspiration.

And if they are lovers of fashion and style, it pretty much narrows things down.

Photos of some gift items for Christmas. Credit: @theolfactoryng, @sneakersheadquater, @sasaeniyanng

Source: Instagram

From thoughtful treats and best-selling products to big splurges, Legit.ng editors have rounded up some of their favourite things to give this holiday season.

Check them out below:

1. Dinner dress

We are starting off with a dress because what's Christmas without an opportunity to dress up?

For that Christmas party, dinner or even hanging with friends, a pretty dress would be the perfect gift for a stylish babe.

2. Heels

Every heel-loving lady would certainly appreciate getting shoes as a Christmas present.

Whether mules, pointies, pumps or sandals, this is the perfect gift for a lady and would be a welcomed addition to her collection of shoes.

3. Sunshades

Sunnies have a way of elevating one's look and giving off that fashion baddie vibes.

A great pair of classic or trendy sunshades can work as a perfect gift for a fashion lover.

4. Slides for women

Women may have different types of shoes but the importance a good pair of slides can never be overemphasized.

Below is a perfect example of a great pair of slides to gift to that very special friend.

5. Slides for men

For men, having a good pair of slides in one's wardrobe is essential as this footwear has a way of elevating one's looks.

For casual Fridays and even date nights, these will definitely make a great gift for that suave man!

6. Sneakers

People big on athleisure looks will definitely appreciate a good pair of sneakers.

If you're in doubt about what design to go for, pick white!

7. Wristwatch

A timepiece is a timeless gift. Never out of style, always in vogue and useful to people who are big on accessories.

You can get a good timepiece for as low as N10k as high as you're willing to spend!

8. Perfume

Everyone loves to smell good. And for perfume connoisseurs, getting a great bottle of their favourite perfume is a sure way to put a smile on their faces.

Whether on a budget or a big money spending spree, there's a scent for everyone.

9. Jewellery set

The beautiful thing about getting jewellery is the fact that there are budget-friendly options that would create a hole in your pocket.

Getting a set for your friend who is a lover of all things bling would certainly make their Christmas memorable.

10. Socks

Ditch the boring and conventional gifts and opt for something more fun and guaranteed to put a smile on the face of the recipient.

These smiley socks are goofy and possess the right amount of colour and fun for a guy with a great sense of humour.

These are some gift ideas perfect for your loved ones!

Source: Legit.ng