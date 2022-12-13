A video of a man dishing out an interesting piece of advice to Destiny Etiko has gone viral on social media

In the video, the man is seen advising the actress against going for tight-fitted clothes in order to give her body breathing space

Several internet users have reacted to the video with hilarious comments about the actress and the adviser

It goes without saying that Destiny Etiko is a lover of all things body-hugging. Whether in a dress, two-piece or a jumpsuit, best believe the actress will flaunt her curves as much as she can.

While some fans are in love with her style, there are others who have concerns about it. One such person is a man whose video has since gone viral online.

In the video, he is heard advising the actress to take a break from fitted clothes and allow her body to breathe.

He said:

"Give the body space make e breathe. Make the waist breathe."

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video about Destiny Etiko

am__precious:

"Exactly!!! You said the everything before you started talking, mind your business!!!! People sef ‍♀️"

laiyefanelsonebi:

"If she no allow you hug her now it will be another story."

monicamilz:

"Dey here Dey advice who Dey enjoy her life Dey make legit money left right and center."

amaka.gold:

"No be lie."

itan_xo:

"Seriously Na who like you@go tell you truth."

sexygrape_10:

"hahahahahah. She want to be the best shape woman."

preshy11:

"Make uno vote well o make government find these youths jobs."

ammyrossy24:

"No more hug."

missoyebola:

"Is it your breath."

Fans come to Destiny Etiko's defence as blogger suggests she bought dress from Aba vendor

A while ago, Destiny Etiko took to her Instagram page to share some photos of herself flaunting her curves in a sheer-infused mini-dress.

Shortly after, a cloth vendor posted a video showing off the same design in her shop. She captioned the video with a 'Wow thanks Destiny', leaving the post open to interpretation.

A blogger reposted the video with a caption claiming the vendor residing in Aba appreciated the actress for patronizing her.

