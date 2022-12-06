The weekend witnessed numerous belles rocking stylish asoebi ensembles at different owambe functions

Some of the colours that stood out were red and burnt orange, as fashionistas sported head-turning designs

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how seven beautiful women slayed in these vibrant colours

One of the many beautiful reasons Nigerian fashion is top tier is how effortlessly Nigerians slay in colourful ensembles, no matter the shade.

Just when fashion lovers thought burn orange had fallen off the trend list, it appears to be making a comeback.

Red, on the other hand, continues to reign supreme on the fashion scene.

Legit.ng gathers seven stylish asoebi dresses in these colours that are worthy of recreation.

Check them out below:

Look 1: Orange and red draped dress

This ebony beauty had fashion lovers gushing over in admiration of her red and orange lace ensemble.

She styled the fabric in a corset bodice design with a side draping and rocked an elegant gele headgear.

Look 2: Orange lace dress

The burnt orange craze continues to reign, and here we have this curvaceous woman sporting an elaborate design.

The look featured an embellished corset bodice with sheer sleeves and ruffles, and a floor-length mermaid skirt.

Look 3: Orange ankara print

The lace fabric isn't the only thing trending on the burnt orange trend as ankara prints are not left out.

Here, this beautiful fashionista dons a classy fitted dress with ruffle sleeves and a side draping.

Look 4: Osas Ighodaro in floor-length red dress

Nollywood actress and event show host Osas Ighodaro, is not one to be caught unfresh when it comes to slaying asoebi looks.

Here, she sports a floor-length red asoebi dress design that did justice to her stunning curves.

Look 5: Orange mermaid dress

A little bit of gold and orange combination never hurts! This fashionista came prepared for all the heat in this lovely bedazzled sheer and gold bodice.

The skirt part featured an elaborate design that most definitely left a lot of people curious about how she walked in the dress.

Look 6: Pepper red look

This ivory beauty decided to pepper people with this sizzling number.

She sported a vibrant red lace dress with a plunging neckline and a crisis cross feature around the neck.

Look 7: Ruffle orange dress

There are those who love to navigate the safe and basic route. This ebony beauty is certainly not one of them.

She sported a burnt orange dress featuring ruffle off-shoulder sleeves. Everything about this look spells perfection!

Turn heads in one of these designs at your next owambe function!

