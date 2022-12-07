Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, attended the 2022 British Fashion Awards show in an all-black ensemble

On the red carpet, the Grammy award winner revealed his outfit was from the popular high-end brand Burberry

A search through the internet shows that the self-proclaimed African Giant's outfit cost millions of naira

Burna Boy is never one to disappoint when it comes to making fashion statements.

Whether in crop tops or sleek masculine looks, best believe he will always come through with the right amount of charm.

The British Fashion Awards show took place on Monday night, December 5. It was an event that brought supermodels, fashion designers and celebrity muses together to recognise excellence in the fashion industry. It saw several international stars in attendance, including the Grammy winner.

He stepped out on the red carpet sporting an all-black ensemble, looking dapper and displaying his million-dollar smile for the paparazzi.

Burna Boy wore a Burberry crystal EKD grain de Poudre wool Harrington bomber jacket selling for N1.8 million ($4,190), which he paired with embellished trousers retailing for N643,0000 ( £1,190).

Check out a video of his full look below:

British Fashion Awards: Ayra Starr dons pristine white look for red carpet event

Nigeria's very own Ayra Starr showed up for the UK event looking lovely in her usual style of sporting skin-revealing ensembles.

Here, she rocked a high-neck cutout dress, showing off her midriff and her back as well. The dress was designed by @mowalola.

She paired the white outfit with some knee-high boots and wore her hair in a waist-length zigzag cornrow hairstyle.

Tiwa Savage attends British Fashion Awards in ruffle number

Tiwa Savage also took to her Instagram page to share some photos of her look and a video which captured her on the red carpet at the British Fashion Award.

In the uploads, the singer is seen rocking a fabulous design by Robert Wun, a London-based fashion label.

The dress featured ruffles from the shoulders all the way down to the hemline of the dress.

The black metallic dress clung to her figure, revealing a black bodysuit worn underneath.

