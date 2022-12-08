Nigerian clothing brand, @styledbyvalentynoh, posted a video of a little girl modelling one of their pieces

In the now-viral video, the little girl is seen dressed in a miniature adire boubou with a green neckline

Several internet users who saw photos of the little girl iN the dress flooded the comment section with compliments

If you thought adire was mainly for adults alone, then you're about to have your mind blown by how wrong you were!

A video of a cute little girl in an adire boubou gown has since gone viral on social media, and it is not hard to see why.

Photos of the little girl. Credit: @styledbyvalentynoh

Source: Instagram

Clothing brand, @styledbyvalentynoh, posted a video in which the adorable little girl is seen sporting a black and white striped adire with a solid green neckline.

She is seen dancing happily in the video, melting the hearts of many people.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of little girl in adire

_vyvyen.obi:

"So much beauty."

ifeoma__nnabuihe:

"Adorable ❤️"

qbeeconsults:

"She is so pretty."

asoebilounge:

" madam de madam."

olabisi_adire:

"Awwww, so cute, Adire is beautiful❤️❤️"

damselng:

"This is so cute."

tam_kiddies:

"Rich lil madam❤️"

themummysummit:

"A queen and more."

sikiratusanni:

"Rich baby."

"It was for a shoot" - Mum of little girl dressed in mature asoebi style speaks

Weeks after a video of a little girl left many fashion lovers displeased over her outfit, which many tagged as 'too mature for her', the mother of the toddler has spoken out.

In a post reshared by @asoebiladies, the mother, identified on Instagram as @kwin_k, opened up about the video and the reception it got.

According to the mum, the dress was designed for her little girl's birthday shoot, adding that the look was an exception as she always dresses the girl in age-appropriate clothes.

What I ordered: Lady ends up with funny-looking green dress after online shopping flopped

TikTok user @cravetanna, recently left social media users buzzing with reactions after she posted her experience with an online vendor.

The video shows the photo of the green dress featuring cutout designs on both sides of the dress.

While the v-neck dress seen in the photo looks stylish, what she got was quite different from what she ordered.

Source: Legit.ng