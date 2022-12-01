Another lady has taken to social media to share her not-so-good experience with a clothing vendor

The video shows the photos of the green cut-out dress she wanted and then a clip of what she got instead

The fitting of the dress which she wore left several social media users amused, with some taking to the comment section to react

TikTok users, @cravetanna, recently left social media users buzzing with reactions after she posted her experience with an online vendor.

Photos of the green dress. Credit: @crave_tanna

Source: Instagram

The video shows the photo of the green dress featuring cutout designs on both sides of the dress.

While the v-neck dress seen in the photo looks stylish, what she got was quite different from what she ordered.

Not only were the cutouts smaller and placed higher, the fitting of the dress was off as well.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of green dress lady ordered

chic_esosa:

"looking like cleaner at general hospital."

lummy_pearlz:

"15k but 3500 on sales."

mr_samsticks:

"If I talk now, them go say I get bad mouth,the clothe no he for person wey get big belle."

laporchbarbie13:

"You go order from suliya collections."

diavibezexchange:

"The cloth make for my eye oh nah she no get better shape."

420strains_of_baddie:

"Ahhha this is terrible."

goprivatebouy:

"Maternity Gown "

tima_rheedah:

"Can you find this seamstress and Sue her …..this is a crime."

being.marvel_:

"The tailor even put breathing space for her."

spice_n_sugar_and_surprises:

"Iron am first sha."

What I ordered: Lady cries out after tailor delivered ruined birthday dress, shares video

What was supposed to be a birthday slay fell through for a Tiktoker identified as @christabelbenson, and her video has sparked different reactions.

In the video she posted on social media, the lady shared a photo of the dress she wanted alongside a clip of what she got instead.

The young lady opted for a corset style with a side cape, an opening on the other side and an interesting neckline. However, what she showed viewers in the video was a subpar version of the design which the tailor delivered to her.

Source: Legit.ng