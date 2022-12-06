Celebrities from around the world graced the red carpet in London at the Fashion Awards 2022 on Monday, December 5

Nigeria's very own Tiwa Savage was among the stars in attendance, dressed in a ruffle ensemble

Several fans and industry colleagues have taken to the singer's comment section to shower her with compliments

Tiwa Savage stepped out for the British Fashion Awards looking breath taking gold and black dress.

The event brought supermodels, fashion designers and celebrity muses together to recognise excellence in the fashion industry.

Photos of the singer. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The mother of one took to her Instagram page to share some photos of her look and a video which captured her on the red carpet.

In the uploads, the singer is seen rocking a fabulous design by Robert Wun, a London based fashion label.

The dress featured ruffles from the shoulders all the way down the hemlim of the dress.

The black metallic dress clung to her figure, and revealing a black bodysuit worn underneath.

She sported her signature pixie cut hairstyle and gopted for a natural shade of makeup.

She rocked statement gold earrings and adorned her fingers with gold rings.

Check out the full look below:

Celebrities react to Tiwa Savage's look

ebuka:

"Win."

officialosas:

"Shiiiiiiii man!!!! This is so gooooorgeous!!! Yaaaassssss "

tolanibaj:

"Nobody badder."

destinyetikoofficial:

"The queen is here "

somizi:

"I am stealing this look …… where are the crumbs coz it looks like u left none."

mariachikebenjamin:

" I’m in love all over again."

munachiabii:

" just look at this loaded beauty!!!"

