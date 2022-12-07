Ayra Starr has taken to social media to share some photos of her look at the British Fashion Awards

The Mavin artist was posted up in a white cutout dress which she paired with some black boots

Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, was also live at the star-studded event dressed in a ruffled gold and black look

The British Fashion Awards show took place on Monday night, December 5, and it saw several international stars in attendance.

The event brought supermodels, fashion designers and celebrity muses together to recognise excellence in the fashion industry.

Photos of singer Ayra Starr looking good. Credit: @ayrastarr

Nigeria's very own Ayra Starr showed up for the event looking lovely in her usual style of sporting skin-revealing ensembles.

Here, she rocked a high-neck cutout dress, showing off her midriff and her back as well.

The dress was designed by @mowalola.

She paired the white outfit with some knee-high boots and wore her hair in a waist-length zigzag cornrow hairstyle.

Check out the full look below:

British Fashion Awards: Tiwa Savage attends red carpet event in ruffle number

Tiwa Savage also took to her Instagram page to share some photos of her look and a video which captured her on the red carpet at the British Fashion Award.

In the uploads, the singer is seen rocking a fabulous design by Robert Wun, a London-based fashion label.

The dress featured ruffles from the shoulders all the way down to the hemline of the dress.

The black metallic dress clung to her figure, revealing a black bodysuit worn underneath.

