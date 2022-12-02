Big Brother Naija reality star, Liquorose, recently left her fans in awe of her recent Instagram photos

The 2020 Shine Ya Eyes star was posted up in a fabulous ankara ensemble with a bedazzled bodice and sleeves

Only a few days ago, the beautiful brand influencer shared photos sporting a swaggy pink ensemble

Several Nigerian celebrities ushered in the month of December in style, and Liqurose was one of them.

The Big Brother Naija 2021 reality TV star took to her Instagram page of 2.7 million followers to share some stunning new photos.

Photos of the BBNaija star. Credit: @liquorose

Source: Instagram

In the photos, the ivory beauty donned a two-tiered mermaid dress featuring a gold bedazzled bodice and a colourful purple skirt.

She paired the look with a lovely red gele headgear and sported dangling gold earrings.

The reality TV star was styled by the famous Medlin Boss.

Swipe to see a closeup photo below:

Pretty in pink: BBNaija star Liquorose reverts to tomboyish looks in swaggy new photos

When it comes to switching styles, Liquorose has proven that she is that girl who can do both and slay effortlessly while at it.

Real name, Roseline Afije, the 2021 Big Brother Naija star - who emerged as a finalist - got fans gushing over with love following her recent Instagram uploads.

The beautiful Shine Ya Eyes was sporting a swaggy version of the Barbicore trend in the new photos.

She rocked an all-pink ensemble featuring a dark pink shirt over a pair of light pink denim and finished off the look with a pink bandana and a silver chunky neck chain.

BBNaija Jackie B celebrates birthday in fabulous look

Jackie B has always draped her curves in fabulous ensembles, and it was no different for her birthday, December 1.

The 2021 Big Brother Naija star took to her Instagram page of almost 600k followers to share new photos in honour of her birthday.

The curvaceous mother of one was posted up in a lovely bejewelled dress with a lowcut neckline, thin straps and a feathered skirt. She wore her hair in a short curly bob and opted for a glossy makeup look. Her dress was designed by Trisho Couture.

