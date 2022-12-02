Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, is a talented actor, model and all-around fashionista with a good sense of style

The movie star, whose Instagram page boasts of numerous stylish ensembles, has continued to serve major style goals

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of Ogbonna's looks that are the perfect style inspirations

IK Ogbonna is unarguably one of Nollywood's finest eye candies. The movie star has proven that he is a boss on screen and on the fashion scene.

Photos of the actor. Credit: @ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

Whether in suits, casual looks or traditional ensembles, best believe that the actor will pull it off effortlessly.

Check them out below:

1. Mustard yellow co-ord

The light-skinned actor came through with some swag in this vibrant ensemble.

He sported a two-piece featuring a round-neck skirt over a pair of well-tailored pants. He accessorised with a black durag and a pair of white sneakers.

2. Ogbonna in street style

The actor stepped out for the AMVCA dressed in a print longline jacket which he wore over a black turtleneck.

He paired the look with black pants and some sleek shoes, adding some dark sunnies for a sleek look.

3. Black and mustard combo

The actor who changed his look sported dreads in this photo as he rocked a mustard jacket over a black-on-black ensemble.

He paired the look with some sleek black shoes and sunshades.

4. Semi-formal look

Here, the actor combined corporate fashion with a little bit of street swag.

He sported a navy blue doublebreasted suit, a red tie, and a white shirt.

On his head was a black durag and on his feet, some leather boots.

5. Agbada fashion

Just like he slays in English wear, Ogbonna is a boss in traditional pieces.

Here, he sports an all-black agbada ensemble and even though it maybe in a dark colour, the look certainly screams 'Igbo angel'.

6. Corporate rasta look

Three-piece ensembles always work right with this movie star.

Here, he dons a cream three-piece ensemble with a black shirt underneath, sporting a short dreadlocks hairstyle which he wears in a firing style.

IK Ogbonna is one movie star whose ensembles are always on point!

