Another lady has taken to social media to share her unpleasant experience with a tailor over a dress recreation

The video, which has since gone viral on social media begins with photos of the dress she wanted and then what she got in the end

Several fashion lovers who saw the clip have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the dress

While some talented tailors and designers continue to keep their clients happy and satisfied, some others are professionals at 'serving breakfasts'.

This appears to be the case in a video currently trending on social media about a dress recreation.

Photos of the dress she wanted and what she got. Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

A lady recently made a video which starts out showing the dress she wanted - a long-sleeved fitted dress with a ruched bottom.

However, what follows is a comical version of the dress and it sees the lady in a brown dress which appeared ill-fitted and a poor attempt at replicating the style.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the video below:

Social media share thoughts on dress recreation

officialuyai:

"Wrong fabric."

osen_ken:

"The tailor tried small, first the fabric choice was trash. The original is stretch fabric. She added too much to the half length."

totesandlacesdeals:

"Haba! Why didn't she order from the original designer of the dress? You like what you see, then buy directly from that source. Period!"

lings__andscentsmainpage

"I think the problem started from the different material, and then prolly ask her to reduce the half cut, it’s too long then shape to your size,,, you could have gotten Lycra not satin cuz no matter how you try to adjust it won’t s.natch your body like as seen it thx video."

rae_rayx24:

"With the type of sewing machine at the back, you go know say na what I ordered vs what I got."

shopskirts.ng:

"People saying there’s nothing wrong with the dress you people should check again abeg. Why did the tailor join the ruched part and even sprinkled small pleats like school uniform the tailor no sabi period!"

iamyetundebakare:

"Make the tailor hold like 3 inches inside then try it again."

What I ordered: Lady ends up with funny-looking green dress after online shopping flopped

TikTok user @cravetanna, recently left social media users buzzing with reactions after she posted her experience with an online vendor.

The video shows the photo of the green dress featuring cutout designs on both sides of the dress.

While the v-neck dress seen in the photo looks stylish, what she got was quite different from what she ordered.

Source: Legit.ng