A video of a bride praising her designer on her wedding day has gone viral on social media

In the video, the gorgeous lady is seen in tears as she prays and hails the designer, identified as Fatima

Several internet users who saw the video have reacted with beautiful comments about the interaction

Having a talented fashion designer in your corner for your big day is a blessing and perhaps, this explains a bride's show of gratitude to her designer.

In a video posted by @asoebibella, the bride is seen in an emotional state as she hails her designer for a job well done.

Photos of the bride and the designer. Credit: @asoebiladies

Source: Instagram

The video sees the bride in a gorgeously designed green George dress with bedazzled sheer sleeves.

She is heard speaking to the tailor, identified as Fatima, praising her for not disappointing and wishing good things into the designer's life for a job well done.

Watch the video below:

adaberrys_signature:

"This is so emotional . When you deliver more than your customer’s expectations, they’ll almost make their next of kin. The reward of a designer is the satisfaction of their clients. Well done fashion designer . God bless them both❤️"

jaydee_fabrics:

"It's so true....some designers are heaven sent "

gifteddemmyevents:

"Thank you for making her happy on her special day."

ab_phylix:

"Na tailors wey sew our clothes well we go pray for Dey cry.."

ruqayyah.titi:

"I went to her page saw the pictures of the clothes she made for her, and believe me this feeling and prayers are sooooooo deserving! "

theritamordi:

"Awnnn…. This is so emotional to watch."

