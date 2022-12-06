A TikTok video of a man showing how he achieved a fuller beard has sparked mixed reactions online

In the video, he is seen glueing locs of hair extensions on his chin before proceeding to trim them to his desired length

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, sparked a debate between men and women

Gone are the days when men shied away from artificial products to enhance their looks as women have been known to do.

It is common to see men rock wigs and fake facial hair these days.

Photos of the man doing the beard hack. Credit: @deig.13 (Tiktok)

Source: UGC

A trending video on social media has left many people with mixed feelings as it shows how to achieve a fake beard.

TikToker, @dieg.13, shared the video in which he is seen glueing long strands of hair extensions to his jaws which appeared to have been smeared with a dark adhesive.

He then proceeds to trim the hair to his taste, ending up with a full-bearded look.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to fake beard tutorial

While many people were stunned by the hack, the video sparked a debate about women's reception to men wearing wigs and fake hair.

Check out some comments below:

ebby.jama:

"It will not look as cool as this in real life."

atarhe:

"What’s the difference between this and putting on make up? Lol."

mz_ngee:

"No lady here should say pim!!"

nuel_la_nigzx:

"It’s the women finding it shocking for me…. Y’all wear artificial everyday."

_stil_young:

"Y’all thought you could get away with makeup and wigs lmao, it’s our turn now."

yinxybelle:

"Same as wearing hair extensions or a wig."

candaceolusola:

"Nah nah nah, ladies, let’s be fair! If we can put on makeup, wear wigs, hair extensions, padded bras, padded underwear, how are we gonna be having trust issues if mean do the same? double standard much. Let the men live with their beards extensions! They have the receipt, therefore they ain’t lying saying it’s theirs, okurrr? Lol I stand with the brotha on this one."

kiskacsa:

"Take him swimming on the first date."

ButhaayHavinAsthma:

"It jus looks like carpet."

MmathaboNgwatladiPul:

"The pressure is getting worser."

